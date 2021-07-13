Phoenix Meets, a new series putting energy leaders in the spotlight

Phoenix Meets sees Director of Business Development at Phoenix Natural Gas, Jonathan Martindale meet with a series of energy sector experts to gain insights on Northern Ireland’s future energy landscape and the solutions that will support and drive energy decarbonisation.

In the first two episodes of the series, now available online, Jonathan meets with Thomas Byrne, Director of Energy Strategy at the Department for the Economy to hear more about the development of Northern Ireland’s new and evolving energy strategy, and David Surplus, Managing Director of B9 Energy who discusses the opportunity for green hydrogen generation and injection into the gas network using excess renewable wind energy.

Jonathan Martindale, Director of Business Development at Phoenix Natural Gas, said: “Climate change and the journey to a net-zero future impacts each and every one of us and as a leading energy utility that has supported home heating carbon reductions for consumers and that is adapting to ensure a sustainable future for its consumers, we felt it was the right time to invest in a series that offers practical insights into what energy transition really means for consumers and how it will be achieved locally, helping to keep consumers at the heart of the discussion on energy transition.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Surplus, Managing Director, B9 Energy alongside Jonathan Martindale, Director of Business Development at Phoenix Natural Gas

The first two episodes of Phoenix Meets series can be viewed online at: https://bit.ly/2TE1dTB with further episodes to follow.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.