The acquisition of the web solutions and digital transformation software business, grows Pinnacle ‘s headcount to just over 200 specialists, with over 60 employed in Northern Ireland, and is part of a drive to become an industry leading provider of business management software solutions to customers across the UK and Ireland.

James Spencer, Pinnacle managing director, said: “Our acquisition of Flint Studios means we can now offer customers a full suite of eCommerce, advanced web solutions, and digital marketing capabilities to fulfil their digital transformation journey. Flint Studios’ growing web hosting operation also neatly compliments our own significant hosting and Managed IT Services business.

“We have immediately added a strong team of developers, designers, system engineers and digital experts to our business, supported by extensive experience in UX (user experience) and systems integration. This new development capability in our business will enable our cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) customers to seamlessly integrate back-office systems like Sage accounting and Acumatica, Cloud ERP, to ecommerce platforms including Shopify, Big Commerce, and Magento.”

Jeremy Biggerstaff, managing director of Flint Studios, explained: "Over the last 11 years Flint Studios has focused on delivering digital solutions that help transform their customers' businesses. The need for business automation has never been greater and by joining Pinnacle we will be able to design and develop applications that enable customers to differentiate their products and services online. Pinnacle recognise the strength and talent of our entire team and we look forward to helping them create improved web solutions for all their customers."

James added: “I am really excited to welcome Flint Studios to the team - this is the fifth acquisition we’ve made over the last 14 months. Each strategic investment adds growth and geographic reach to our Sage, Acumatica, and Managed IT Services divisions. With the acquisition of Flint Studios, we are immediately adding technical expertise to extend our development capabilities that will help deliver an improved digital transformation service offering and give us a foundation on which to grow the business across the UK and Ireland.”

