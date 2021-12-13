Pivotal moment for our future says Minister

Cllr William McCaughey, mayor of Mid and East Antrim, David Whelan (editor, agendaNi) and Economy Minister Gordon Lyons

We stand at a pivotal moment as we emerge from a major health and economic crisis following the Covid-19 pandemic.

That was the key message from Economy Minister Gordon Lyons as he addressed the Northern Ireland Economic Conference at Galgorm Resort and Spa in Ballymena.

The Minister continued: “It is also an opportunity for us to refocus and rebuild a healthy economy that can provide opportunity for every person, in every community across Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons as he addressed the Northern Ireland Economic Conference at Galgorm Resort and Spa in Ballymena

“I am pleased that through my Department’s Economic Recovery Action Plan we have successfully sown the seeds of recovery and embedded the footholds of future economic growth within that framework.

“The Spend Local Scheme has injected £118million into our local towns and cities to date. This scheme was the first of its kind in Northern Ireland and illustrates the benefits that can be realised, by taking bold new approaches to economic policy.”

Minister Lyons also spoke of other significant challenges for Northern Ireland including the new trading arrangements with Great Britain under the protocol and the climate emergency, which he described as the “challenge of our lifetime”.

He said: “The circumstances we face require bold and ambitious action. We can no longer use methods that don’t deliver.

“That is why my Department published its Vision for a 10X Economy earlier this year. The 10X Economy represents the first step in our pathway towards creating generational change and meeting our goal for Northern Ireland, in 2030, to be ten times more innovative, inclusive and sustainable.

“Northern Ireland has a rich culture of innovation and we have demonstrated time and again that we are capable of turning ideas into reality. Be it cutting-edge maritime design, advances in hydrogen fuel technology or the development of innovative medical devices.

“I am confident that Northern Ireland can play its part in addressing climate change and at the same time benefit from the growth of the green economy.

“I am proud to be Minister for the Economy at such an exciting time for our future economy. Our companies are innovative, they are globally competitive, have strong ambition, brilliant people working within them and have proven to be resilient and adaptive during the pandemic.”

The NI Economic Conference was organised by agendaNI.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.