Planet Mark delivers Net Zero Carbon message to Northern Ireland’s businesses

Businesses from around the country come together to share their carbon stories

Businesses and organisations from around Northern Ireland came to five locations, including Stormont, to visit leading sustainability certification group Planet Mark’s 100% electric battle bus and hear from local people, businesses and community groups about the impactful and inspiring projects they are undertaking to reduce their carbon emissions.

The events were attended by hundreds of businesses and organisations who shared their net zero carbon learnings and discussed the challenges they faced while reducing their carbon emissions.

NILGA CEO Derek McCallan, Declan McAleer MLA, AERA Committee Chair, Harry Harvey MLA, Philip McGuigan MLA, AERA Committee Deputy Chair, Andrew Griffiths, PlanetMark, director of community and partnerships, Green Party leader Clare Bailey MLA, John Blair MLA, Translink CEO Chris Conway and NILGA President Cllr Robert Burgess

The Northern Ireland leg of the Tour saw Planet Mark partner with NILGA and Translink to travel the region in Translink’s new zero emission hydrogen bus – built by Wrightbus in Northern Ireland – visiting local businesses to hear stories about how organisations are decarbonising in addition to providing net zero workshops for businesses that are yet to begin their low carbon transition. The tour was also supported by Belfast City, Mid and East Antrim, Derry City and Strabane and Causeway Coast and Glens Councils.

The event was part of Planet Mark’s Zero Carbon Tour, which aims to empower British firms and their employees to become part of a greater national effort to protect the environment by raising understanding of the action they can take to support the drive to net zero. It will also highlight the great work many companies are already doing to address their carbon emissions.

‘Carbon Battle Bus’ - a 100% electric coach

This phase of Planet Mark’s campaign is seeing its ‘Carbon Battle Bus’ - a 100% electric coach - which also made the trip to Cornwall for the G7 conference – visit 30 towns and cities across the UK. Cambridge was the tour’s first stop on Tuesday, August 31 and it will finish in Glasgow at COP26. Planet Mark aims to engage with more than 10,000 businesses during the course of the tour.

NILGA President Cllr Robert Burgess, Economy Minister Gordon Lyons MLA, Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon MLA, Translink CEO Chris Conway, NILGA CEO Derek McCallan and Andrew Griffiths, PlanetMark, director of community and partnerships

In the UK, the UN-backed Race to Zero effort is being coordinated by Kwasi Kwarteng’s Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) department, working with Local Authorities, Planet Mark, the Institute of Directors, and others. The Government’s flagship campaign, Together for Our Planet, is also helping to raise awareness among the business community about the urgent need for firms to cut their carbon emissions.

Steve Malkin, founder and CEO of Planet Mark, said: “It was great to meet with businesses and organisations from throughout Northern Ireland and to hear their carbon stories and learn the benefits small businesses can secure by reducing their emissions.

“This event is an eminent example of what the Zero Carbon Tour has set out to achieve. We are aiming to inspire, educate and provide the impetus for businesses of all shapes and sizes to take action, set zero carbon targets and implement achievable steps to deliver continuous carbon reductions over the coming years.

“By demystifying what organisations need to do to achieve net zero, as well as providing them with the practical tools and resources they need, we hope that all businesses – from blue chip corporates to local retailers and everyone in between – will be able to play their part in taking meaningful action at this crucial time to halt the climate crisis as we help the whole of the UK move to net zero. Collectively, we can make a difference and small businesses of all kinds can be part of the national effort to combat climate change.”

Race to Zero is the UN-backed, global campaign

Race to Zero is the UN-backed, global campaign to rally leadership and support from all non-state actors for a healthy, resilient, zero carbon recovery. All members are credibly committed to the same overarching goal: halving global emissions by 2030 and achieving net zero emissions as soon as possible, and by 2050 at the very latest. Planet Mark is one of the campaign’s 11 formal partners for businesses.

The Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Kate Nicholl, explained: “We all know that the climate emergency is real and we need to make urgent and concerted effort to understand and prepare for its impact in Belfast and Northern Ireland as a whole. The carbon reduction workshops that were offered to Belfast based businesses as part of Planet Mark’s Zero Carbon Bus Tour provided businesses in our city with support and practical net zero advice to ensure they are prepared for, and protected from worst impacts of climate change. Businesses gained knowledge and got the chance fully understand what is meant by net zero and how their business can help contribute in a positive and sustainable way.”

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Cllr William McCaughey, continued: “I was delighted to be invited to Wrightbus to gain an understanding on how this new, innovative hydrogen technology is changing the transport system across Northern Ireland. The Wrightbus investment in hydrogen technology, coupled with the Council’s investment in training to progress a skilled local workforce in clean technology will help to support and sustain new and existing businesses and position Mid and East Antrim as a dynamic, outward-looking region which welcomes and supports inward investment.”

NILGA President, Cllr Robert Burgess, outlined: “I was delighted to welcome the team from Planet Mark who have been on tour, demonstrating to Northern Ireland’s businesses how we can set our own very credible carbon reduction targets and get things done, now. It is vital that our local businesses begin their journey on the Race to Zero, and I trust that last week’s events will have empowered local firms and workers to protect our environment, by demystifying what is needed to achieve net zero. The Tour has also been highlighting the good work many companies are already doing to address their carbon output.”

Neil Collins, Wrightbus’s managing director, added: “It was a pleasure to welcome Planet Mark’s Zero Carbon Tour and to show them how Wrightbus is leading the way with zero-emission buses - including the production of our world-first hydrogen double decker, the Hydroliner - to help create a greener future. To date, our zero-emission vehicles have saved almost 1 million kg of CO2 from entering the atmosphere, having clocked up half a million miles in the process. We completely echo the Tour’s ambition to encourage businesses to think about their own carbon reduction targets. We’re incredibly proud that, thanks to significant investment and technological advances, we’re now able to offer four zero carbon vehicles to our customers, all being built here in our Ballymena factory. Their development has also led to us helping to create a strong green economy in Northern Ireland, with 300 permanent job roles being filled over the next six months.”

Chris Conway, Translink Group CE, concluded: “It was great to help facilitate the Northern Ireland leg of the Carbon bus tour – using our own zero emission hydrogen bus. The team have captured so many great stories during their visit and as we continue our journey to decarbonise Northern Ireland’s public transport, we hope even more people take action for climate and get inspired to create a better future for generations to come.”

