The Recovery and Revitalisation programme of work is being carried out by Derry City and Strabane District Council with support from the Department for Communities through its Covid19 Recovery Revitalisation Programme.

After extensive consultation with the businesses in Castle Street, it was decided that both the Castle Street and Abercorn Square areas would significantly benefit from an upgrade and reconfiguration of the existing the public spaces. The scheme being taken forward will include new seating and planting features along the street, which will enhance both the visual appeal and also the practical use of the spaces being created. It’s expected that the Castle Street work will be completed in August.

Welcoming the plan, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, said: “I am pleased to see these positive plans progressing in line with the requirements of the local business community. This has been a very challenging time for traders and any interventions which will increase footfall and encourage people to spend more time in our town and city centres are to be welcomed.

Plans confirmed to enhance Strabane town centre

“Small changes can make a big impact, and I want to thank the businesses for their careful consideration of the measures which will most benefit the Strabane economy. I would also like to thank the Communities Minister for her continued support of Councils in their efforts to assist local businesses, in turn boosting economic recovery.”

The work will tie in with a planned programme of animation and floral display which will bring new life and energy to the streets over the summer months.

Minister for Communities Deirdre Hargey, explained: “The Castle Street/Abercorn Square enhancements, which have been funded through my Department’s Recovery Revitalisation Programme, will help attract people back to Strabane town centre following the easing of lockdown restrictions. This increased footfall will help businesses on the road to recovery and bring life back to our high streets. As can be seen by the collaboration between local and central government and local businesses, we are working collectively to improve the lives of our communities.”

Vice Chair of the Strabane BID Board, Michael Kelly, added: “I am delighted to see these exciting new designs for this area of the town, which is really in need of some visual improvement. The work will create a much more inviting space, and in turn enhance the shopping and visitor experience which we hope will increase commercial activity in the area.

“I look forward to seeing the work commence and the continuation of the positive partnership between Council and the local business community which will see us through these current challenges.”

You can find out more about the full programme of revitalisation works for both Derry and Strabane at https://www.derrystrabane.com/Business/Recovery/Regeneration

