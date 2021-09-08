Plumbing and heating engineer from Kilkeel reaches semi-final of Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2021

Damian Sherry, 33, has been in the trade for 12 years and owns Damian Sherry Plumbing & Heating. He has been selected following an initial application outlining how he demonstrates a real passion for the trade, is exceptionally skilled, and has the drive and determination to go above and beyond for their customers.

Damian set up his own business two years ago after struggling with his mental health which, in part, was the result of difficulties at work. Since then, with the freedom of being his own boss and a keen passion to help others, Damian’s business has continued to grow and he now has a young apprentice working for him.

As part of his ongoing commitment to giving back, Damian was involved in various work at the Nightingale hospitals during the peak of the pandemic, and also supported the local community on nights and weekends by completing emergency call outs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Damian Sherry

Damian said: “I’m delighted to be through to the semi-finals of the competition. I hope to reach the national final in September so I can show the judges how dedicated I am to my trade and how I stand out from others in the industry. My work is my livelihood and passion. Having previously struggled with my mental health, setting up my own company has given me a new drive and focus; life is great, and I am now looking to give back to the community that has helped me so much. I have already taken on a young apprentice, and I hope I can take on even more in the future and help them grow as I continue to learn myself.”

Damian will join over 30 other semi-finalists in the interview stage with representatives from Screwfix to try and secure a place at a two-day virtual final event in September. The winner will be crowned during Screwfix LIVE and will take home the ultimate £20,000 prize bundle comprising tech, tools, and training.

Simon Jackson, Screwfix Customer and Digital director, added: “All of our semi-finalists are a great example of the nation’s tradespeople who give their all to support their community and champion a career in the trade. From many entries, our semi-finalists have done incredibly well to get this far. I’d like to wish everyone the best of luck and look forward to meeting our national finalists in September!”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.