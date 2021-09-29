Police urge vigilance against High Street Voucher scams

There have been reports about people calling to front doors offering to help with applications for the ‘Shop Local’ voucher scheme.

ScamwiseNI said they’re aware of the issue, which has been reported to police in recent weeks.

Chairperson of Causeway Coast and Glens PCSP, Councillor Darryl Wilson, said: “I know how eager members of the public are to avail of the High Street Voucher scheme, however, as a community we must remain vigilant towards scammers and criminals who will use this opportunity to gather personal and financial information for their own gain and your financial loss.

The Chairperson of Causeway Coast and Glens Policing and Community Safety Partnership Councillor Darryl Wilson pictured in Coleraine town centre with Constable Peter Olphert. The PSCP and PSNI are urging the public to be on their guard against High Street Voucher scammers

“Please be on your guard and remember that applying for your card should only be done through the dedicated online portal on NI Direct which is open now or by the telephone application process from October 11.”

Supporting this message, PSNI Superintendent Gerard Pollock, Chair of ScamwiseNI partnership, added: “I urge everyone to be vigilant and to follow official advice on registering for the scheme. It’s important to know this will never include cold calls to your house or to your telephone.

“Never disclose your personal or banking details to anyone over the phone or online, no matter how convincing they may seem, and never allow an unauthorised person to have access to such details. Guarding your personal and banking details is essential.”

For further general advice and information on scams visit www.nidirect.gov.uk/scamwiseni or the ScamwiseNI Facebook page @scamwiseni.

If you have any concerns about unsolicited calls, emails or letters then please report it to Action Fraud via their website www.actionfraud.police.uk or by phoning 0300 123 2040. You can also call police on the non-emergency number 101.

