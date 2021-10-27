Political strategist Alastair Campbell to speak at NI Chamber leadership event

The event is part of the popular Leadership Live series, delivered in partnership with Electric Ireland.

Best known for his role as former British Prime Minister Tony Blair’s spokesman, press secretary and director of communications and strategy, Alastair is a former political editor whose extensive career has also included a secondment to NATO. Now a best-selling author, novelist and columnist, he is also a passionate mental health advocate.

At this exclusive, in-person event, Alastair will share his experiences of leadership and success, touching on the period which saw him play a role during the 1998 talks process in Northern Ireland. He will discuss overcoming adversity and the importance of resilience, reflecting on how his own mental health journey has been a catalyst for his success.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Political strategist Alastair Campbell

Ann McGregor, chief executive, NI Chamber said: “We are delighted that Alastair Campbell is joining us for the next Leadership Live event. The series, delivered in partnership with Electric Ireland, is a fantastic opportunity for our members to learn from well-known figures and discuss approaches to leadership and success which can be translated into business scenarios.

“This is the first time we have been in a position to host Leadership Live in a face-to-face environment, so we are particularly looking forward to hosting this event. On the evening, attendees will have the opportunity to listen, learn and re-connect with others in person.”

Dermot McArdle, head of business markets, Electric Ireland, added: “In today’s ever-changing business world, it is vital that we connect with others, share our experiences and learnings and discuss what it takes to succeed. That is why we developed the Leadership Live series with NI Chamber. In Alastair Campbell we have an outstanding speaker for our upcoming event whose vast expertise and insights can help to spark ideas and innovation in a new generation of business leaders in Northern Ireland.”

Leadership Live with Alastair Campbell takes place in the Europa Hotel Belfast on Thursday, November 4, between 5.30pm-7.30pm.

It is free for NI Chamber members and costs £75 for non-members to attend. Places are strictly limited and priority will be given to members. To register please visit the NI Chamber website.

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.