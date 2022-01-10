Power NI recognised for putting customers first

William Steele, director of Customer Solutions at Power NI and Gwyneth Compston CSR manager at Power NI

The certification demonstrates that Power NI provides a flexible and inclusive service which meets the needs of all their customers regardless of their personal circumstances.

Vulnerability can affect anyone at any time and all customers are different, with a wide range of needs, personal characteristics, and health.

BS 18477 ensures the adoption of fair and inclusive practices, helping organisations to understand what customers have a right to expect from them and, by demonstrating best practice, further increasing customer’s confidence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It provides a framework to help organisations and their employees understand the underlying factors involved in customer vulnerability, and work to develop processes to support their needs.

William Steele, director of Customer Solutions from Power NI, said: “The Standard gives our customers confidence that we will take time to talk to them, look after them as best we can and ultimately treat them fairly. Vulnerability can be transient, but our aim is to be as accessible as possible for all our customers. Power NI staff have worked extremely hard for over a year to achieve the Standard and it is in fact recognition of a lot of work over quite a few years.”

The certification is a full review of all parts of the business and as part of the inclusive service verification process, Power NI staff trained in the identification of customer vulnerability, inclusive design of products and services and data collection, protection and sharing. It assesses everything including bills, payment methods, staff training and flexibility with those who are struggling to pay.

William continued: “For vulnerable people, calling up to speak with a customer services representative can be stressful, so I’m proud to say that our teams have worked hard to expand their knowledge and to adapt their communication style. Building upon the training our staff have received as part of the Standard, we are also JAM Card friendly, we are working to become Dementia Friendly and further plans are in place for our staff to receive bereavement training in the coming months.”

As a result of challenges arising from the Covid-19 pandemic such as unemployment, increased social isolation, mental health, quarantine and shielding, as well as the end of the furlough scheme; customer issues are becoming more complex and it’s more important than ever that services are fair and accessible to all therefore meeting the needs of all customers.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.