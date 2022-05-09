Programme of event to mark 175th year of Belfast Harbour Commissioners

Belfast Harbour CEO Joe O’Neill and chair Dr Theresa Donaldson launch the 175 year anniversary celebrations

Taking place along Belfast’s waterfront and Maritime Mile, communities can share in a host of activities that will showcase the economic and social contribution of Belfast Harbour to the region over many generations.

From its foundation in 1847, Belfast Harbour Commissioners has been at the forefront of innovation, establishing Belfast as a world leading maritime Port. In recent decades, Belfast Harbour has continued to transform its Harbour Estate, creating an iconic waterfront district for all communities to enjoy, and developing a key economic hub for the region.

As a Trust Port, Belfast Harbour is celebrating 175 years of investing in both the Port and in its stakeholder communities. As a socially responsible Port, Belfast Harbour is committed to developing sustainably across all aspects of its diverse trading portfolio and to delivering clear social and economic impact.

Belfast Harbour’s current programme of £254 million of strategic investments in its Port and wider estate continues to build on the legacies of past generations, by developing a modern and resilient Port and estate, that generates jobs and stimulates social and economic growth.

The delivery of Belfast Harbour’s ambitious ‘Port for Everyone’ vision, and its programme of community investments also ensures that Belfast Harbour continues to provide a gateway to opportunity for current and future generations.

Joe O’Neill, CE at Belfast Harbour, said: “For decades Belfast Harbour Commissioners has been known for its civic leadership and contribution to the growth and development of the city of Belfast and the whole region. We are proud of our heritage and draw inspiration from the work started 175 years ago, as we continue to innovate and deliver for the people of this region and play our part in the ongoing evolution and transformation of Belfast.”

Working in close partnership with Maritime Belfast Trust, the milestones that mark Belfast Harbour’s 175-year journey so far will be celebrated in the coming months in a range of activities along Belfast’s Maritime Mile.