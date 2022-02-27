Promoting NI as a world class business events destination to the UK market

Pictured at the Larchfield Estate are Diane Thompson, Delegate Wranglers, Michael Dalton, MICDROP founder, Neil Thompson, founder and director of Delegate Wranglers, Lisa Stewart, Visit Belfast and Hannah Watson, Larchfield Estate

The highlight of the week included the filming of eight local industry partners as part of the destination showcase, including Galgorm Spa and Golf Resort, Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, Larchfield Estate, Crowne Plaza Belfast, ICC Belfast, Titanic Belfast, The Merchant Hotel Belfast, and The Culloden Estate and Spa.

The final video will be showcased to their audience of over 21,000 global event professionals to help generate more awareness for Northern Ireland as a business events location for the UK Market.

On the final day (25 February), over 20 local industry joined together for an information session at the Grand Central Hotel Belfast to find out how they can grow a presence through Delegate Wranglers and generate successful business from it. A live broadcast also took place from the event, to the Delegate Wranglers audience, through their social channels.

Pictured at the Grand Central Hotel in Belfast are Bridgene Keeley, McKeever Hotel Group, Naomi Wilson, Clayton Hotel Belfast, Eimear Callaghan, Tourism NI’s business solutions manager, Caroline Wilson, Taste and Tour NI, Neil Thompson, founder and director of Delegate Wranglers, Judy Hutton, Game of Thrones Studio Tour, Rachael McGuickin, director of business development at Visit Belfast and Alan Greer, Historic Royal Palaces Hillsborough Castle

Pictured at the Grand Central Hotel in Belfast are Eimear Callaghan, Tourism NI’s business solutions manager, Neil Thompson, founder and director of Delegate Wranglers and Rachael McGuickin, director of business development at Visit Belfast

