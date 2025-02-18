Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aspiring homebuyers are being urged to look out for signs a property could be plagued with problems.

Home insurance experts from CompareNI.com have researched ten warning signs a property has been poorly constructed or has hidden threats which might end up costing new homeowners a fortune.

The rush to build new developments, poor installation and a shortage of qualified tradespeople has led to a rising trend of badly built new homes.

Buying an older property also comes with its drawbacks as it is more likely to have problems with ageing such as damp, mould and even subsidence. Key signs which indicate there could be serious issues with a house include strong odours, small holes and uneven floors.

A report has predicted that by 2070, more than four million UK properties (10% of the national total) risk being highly or extremely likely to face subsidence.

The National House Building Council recommend getting a structural survey done, especially if the house is more than a couple of years old and outside the initial two year period of the Buildmark cover.

Thorough research and background checks are also vital for any buyer contemplating a new property. In August 2024 it was reported that an outdated sewage network was stalling the construction of new homes in 23 towns across Northern Ireland.

The first time buyers’ market can be particularly challenging and fast paced but it’s vital not to rush or overlook these initial property checks. The Northern Ireland Quarterly House Price Index report in November 2024 highlighted a strong buyer demand against a limited supply, driving up the average house price to £219,110, a quarterly increase of 3.4% and a 5.7% rise compared to Q3 2023.

Ian Wilson, managing director, and home insurance expert at CompareNI.com says: “Buying your first house is an exciting experience but people need to be careful and stay alert to possible dangers and invest time and money in research and surveys to help ensure the property is a sensible choice.

“While the majority of new builds come with a 10-year warranty, that will only cover issues caused by a developer, buyers need to be aware of the warning signs before they get caught up in the bidding process and protect themselves and their finances with a thorough homebuyers’ survey and a quality home insurance product right from moving day.

“Most home insurance policies will likely provide cover for issues such as subsidence, if the property has not suffered from subsidence in the past. However, if the issue is a construction flaw in the building process - homeowners may not be covered and could be left with a devalued or uninhabitable property.”

CompareNI.com has revealed 10 warning signs to look out for when considering a new property:

1. Cracks

Signs of subsidence include cracks in walls which are diagonal or jagged, especially around doors and windows or cracking wallpaper and paint. This is because as a property sinks, it pulls the foundations down causing floors and walls to shift and could eventually destabilise the property.

2.Odours

Strong odours could signify sewage, dampness, mould, water damage, pest infestations and even chemical contamination.

3.Japanese knotweed

If left untreated, this invasive plant can invade properties with poor structures, interfere with water and piping and even break through floors. Because of this, it can lead to a severe devaluation of homes.

4.Crime mapping

Research local crime rates to get insights into the safety of the neighbourhood before deciding to purchase a property. Consider looking at street lighting, neighbourhood watch programmes, how well-maintained other properties are and overall crime statistics.

5.Woodworm

Look out for small, rounded holes in wood and dust-like substances as they could signal woodworms. An infestation of woodworms could cause serious structural problems and decay. 6.Asbestos

A house containing asbestos can be sold despite the health risks, and owners should disclose it to potential buyers as it could negatively affect value. However, if you suspect there could be asbestos, call for a professional inspection.

7.Uneven floors

If floors are uneven, it could signal a range of issues including subsidence, structural damage and poor construction. 8.Trees

Tree roots can cause subsidence and structural damage, as well as blocked drains and lifted paving. Always research the safe distance a tree species should be from a building.

9.Windows and doors

Poorly fitted windows and doors are a common problem in new buildings and can impact energy efficiency and compromise security.

10.Flooding

Check an area's flood risk by entering the postcode into the gov.uk flood website, living in a higher-risk area could mean the property is in danger and finding home insurance cover could be difficult.