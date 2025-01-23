Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The number of commercial property transactions in Northern Ireland fell in 2024 as subdued investment volumes driven by a lower level of available stock continued throughout the year, according to new figures published today by Lambert Smith Hampton.

The company’s Investment Transactions Northern Ireland (ITNI) report for the fourth quarter of 2024 showed investment volumes fell to £127.1m for the year, 51% below the five-year average and the lowest annual total since 2012.

Fifteen deals completed in the fourth quarter of the year, totalling £33.2m, which was up on the previous quarter but still 48% below the five-year quarterly average.

The report identifies the prolonged supply crunch as the as the major contributor to the low overall levels of deal volume

, with all asset classes experiencing low supply and reductions in volume. However, where opportunities have arisen, LSH notes that active investors have been quick to move, demonstrating there is still appetite for investment.

Retail was the best performing asset class in 2024, but at £61.3m retail volume was 50% below the five-year average. After a strong 2023 for shopping centres and retail parks, there was a shortage of prime assets brought to the market. The largest deal of 2024 was Ellandi LLP’s sale of Bloomfield Shopping Centre and Retail Park, Bangor for £22m to a local investor.

Although the industrial sector experienced a reduction in volume it performed best against trend, with volume of £20.2m standing 42% below the five-year annual average. Randox’s sale of Central Park, Mallusk to MJM Group for an undisclosed sum underpinned activity.

Propcos continued to drive what investment activity there was, with £62.2m invested across six properties in the year, including the three highest value transactions.

However, activity amongst private investors fell to 2022 levels, with volume of £35.8m some 45% below the five-year annual average. At £15.3m, institutional volumes were at their lowest ever levels.

Claire Shaw, senior research analyst at Lambert Smith Hampton, said: “Since the second half of 2023 assets offered to the market have undergone acute decline and this has been the key driver of 2024’s low investment.

"Significantly, there has been a dearth of higher value properties in the £10m+ bracket, with only six brought to market since mid-2023 compared with an average of ten per year. At £117m the volume of assets offered to the market in 2024 fell to its lowest since our records began.

“Nevertheless, demand for assets remains as illustrated by our analysis. Approximately 90% of assets offered to market in the second half of 2023 sold and 60% of assets offered to market in 2024 have been sold or agreed, with this proportion expected to increase as we move into 2025.”

Jonathan Martin, director at Lambert Smith Hampton, said: “Investment volume will remain subdued until there is a significant resupply of assets. While some vendors have been reluctant to bring assets to the market due to the wider macroeconomic headwinds, those who do decide to launch their properties for sale, with strong fundamentals, can expect to garner considerable attention from investors.”