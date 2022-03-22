£10m Dobbies flagship store to bring 100 jobs

The new store will be one of the largest in the Dobbies’ UK Garden Centre estate and represents a £10 million investment in a 110,000sq ft unit.

The mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, councillor Billy Webb welcomed the new flagship Dobbies store to The Junction in Antrim.

“I am absolutely delighted to welcome Dobbies to Antrim. This new flagship store will bring over 150 new full and part time jobs to the Borough and represents another significant investment which will further enhance Antrim’s reputation as a destination for retail, leisure, food and hospitality,” he said.

Artist Impression of Dobbies Store at The Junction, Antrim

Councillor Sam Flanagan, chairman of the planning committee, said: “This is a significant planning decision by the Council which will complement the existing attractions in Antrim and bring many new visitors to the Borough.”

Graeme Jenkins, chief executive at Dobbies, explained why they had chosen Antrim for their new Flagship store in Northern Ireland; “We’re delighted to have been given the green light to move ahead with our plans to open our store at The Junction, building on the success of our established Lisburn garden centre.

“Its prime position off the M2, just north of Belfast City Centre and towards the popular Antrim coast, will allow us to bring the Dobbies experience to a new area within Northern Ireland.”

Chief executive of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Jacqui Dixon, explained that the ‘complete package of support’ which the Council provides to investors is bringing substantial rewards to the Borough.

He added: “The support we are providing to Investors together with the efficient performance of our Planning Service is the reason why this Council is set to attract over £1billion of investment to Antrim and Newtownabbey economy in the next few 2-3 years. As a result of this, we are on track to achieve our target to create over 2000 new jobs by 2025.”

