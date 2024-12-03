SuperValu and Centra shoppers are in with a chance of getting their shopping for free in the run up to Christmas as Musgrave Northern Ireland launches an epic ‘Win Your Shop’ campaign, which will see the business give a total of £25,000 worth of shopping for free.

Every customer who shops in a SuperValu or Centra store across Northern Ireland up until Sunday, December 15, is in with a chance of being randomly selected at the till to receive their shopping for free.

Julie Cherry, Musgrave NI’s director of trading said: “At Musgrave, we want to say a big thank you to our customers and this initiative is a great way to end the year with hundreds of lucky customers getting a welcome surprise at the till over the next two weeks.”

Already this year, Musgrave NI has invested £6 million to provide shoppers with fantastic value across SuperValu and Centra stores, with over 700 own brand products up to 40% cheaper than better-known brands, over 300 special offers every week, and our Epic Deals promotion on four big brand products, which change every three weeks.

SuperValu and Centra reserve the right to end the promotion before 15th December if the total prize fund of £25,000 has been won before that date.