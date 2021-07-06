£3m landmark Honda showroom for Donnelly Group

Paul Compton, Site Director, and Dave Sheeran, Managing Director of the Donnelly Group

The site will house a 20,000 sq/ft purpose-built Honda showroom with capacity for 100 used vehicles sold through the Donnelly Group Motorstore.

The eight-car showroom, due to open this summer, will replace the existing Donnelly Honda showroom also located on Boucher Road.

Highlighting the huge development and the boost to the local economy, Dave Sheeran, Managing Director of the Donnelly Group, said he was delighted to finally be revealing the ‘strategic site’.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has presented a challenging period for motor retail,” he said.“However, with restrictions easing we are now seeing great demand for both new and used vehicles.

“Located at the entrance to the Boucher Road for motorists coming off the Westlink, this is a strategic site for the Donnelly Group and our Honda and Motorstore brands.

“At Donnelly Group we remain fully committed to providing choice and delivering exemplary service to all customers.

“Our investment in this new site will ensure customers can view up to eight new Honda showroom vehicles and up to 100 used vehicles at any one time.”

All employees from the existing Boucher Road Donnelly Honda showroom will relocate to the new site.

The opening of the showroom will coincide with the launch of the new HR-V which is being hail another huge success within the electric car market.

Paul Compton, site director, explained: “Enhancing our presence in Belfast is a really significant milestone for Donnelly Group, and we are looking forward to welcoming customers into the new showroom later this summer.

“With space for eight vehicles inside the showroom, we will be able to showcase the popular Honda range including the popular Jazz and Civic models, and the new electric Honda e.

“The opening of the showroom will coincide with the launch of the new HR-V which has been completely redesigned from the wheels up to incorporate innovative e:HEV hybrid powertrain.

“We’re certainly seeing more and more customers leaning towards electric and hybrid options so we look forward to offering safe test drives in the HR-V in line with Covid-19 guidance.

“There is no doubt the used car market is booming and this new site boasts double the capacity of our existing Boucher site for used cars.

“As with all our Motorstore vehicles, if a customer sees a used vehicle on our website at any of our nine locations across Northern Ireland, the vehicle can be brought to the showroom most convenient to them.

In addition to Honda, Donnelly Group has a range of new and used vehicles available from 18 brands including Fiat, Honda, Jaguar, Seat, and Vauxhall.

Donnelly Group has nine locations across Northern Ireland in Belfast, Ballymena, Bangor, Dungannon, Dungannon M1, Eglinton Derry/Londonderry, Enniskillen, Mallusk and Maydown Derry/Londonderry, so motorists are never far away from a Donnelly Group showroom.

For further information about the range of vehicles offered across the Donnelly Group’s nine locations please visit donnellygroup.co.uk

