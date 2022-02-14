£5m funding will help construction industry

Barclays director Joanna McArdle and Triangle Housing’s director of Finance Alan Crilly

The funding package, announced by Triangle Housing’s director of Finance Alan Crilly and Barclays Director Joanna McArdle, provides continued support for the local construction industry and will support Triangle Housing’s development plans for up to 160 homes and apartments for over 55s, at nine sites across the province, including Belfast, Londonderry, Ballymena, Armagh, Antrim, Limavady and Coleraine.

Commenting on the announcement, Alan Crilly, director of finance at Triangle Housing, said: “The funding will not only help tackle housing stress in areas of high demand, but will promote social inclusion by supporting people to live independently and maintain their tenancies.

“Triangle is now able to provide more social housing across the whole of Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We value our long-term partnership with Barclays, whose working knowledge in this sector means they have understood our vision to ‘build better lives together’.

“With their expertise, we can now focus on bringing our ambitious plans to life.”

Welcoming the news, Joanna McArdle, director, Barclays Corporate Banking, added: “Barclays has a long history of supporting social housing in Northern Ireland and our clear commitment made us uniquely positioned to secure this funding package.

“The deal is bringing a much-needed boost to two of our most vital sectors, construction and housing.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.