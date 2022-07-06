PwC announces new partner appointment and 389 promotions in Northern Ireland

Louise’s promotion is part of 389 local promotions for PwC, reflecting the strong growth of the firm in the region driven by demand for tech solutions in our Consulting and Operate businesses.

Louise Black is a Queen’s University Belfast graduate and joined PwC in 2006.

Since then, Louise has focused on the financial services sector working with clients to deliver large technology enabled transformational change programmes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Promotion of Louise Black to partner

Most recently she has been a director in banking and capital markets helping clients with their digital banking journeys to leverage new technologies and capabilities to deliver better customer experience and outcomes.

In addition to Louise’s appointment, PwC NI has promoted Stuart Croft, Deborah Stevenson and Jonathan Williamson in operate to managing director and 14 individuals to the position of director.

The new directors are:

Laura Connolly in business solutions, PwC’s division focused on safeguarding the firm’s reputation, supporting client delivery and providing internal services that allow the firm to grow.

PwC's landmark new Belfast home, Merchant Square

Sean Breen, Gareth Diamond, Darren Dunlop and Richard Thompson in the consulting practice, Jonathan Watters in the deals practice and Colette Archer, Selena Brown, Ann Marie Campbell, Julie Cosby, Julie Elliott, Darren Finlayson, Lyndsey Hamill and Helen Moody in operate, which delivers tech and data solutions, as well as transforming and running complex operational processes.

Highlighting the importance of ‘investing in and nurturing our people’ as well as supporting ‘the continued growth of Northern Ireland’, Caitroina McCusker, regional market leader for Northern Ireland, said: “Investing in and nurturing our people is a key element of our strategy, so I’m delighted to announce these appointments and I extend my warmest congratulations to Louise and to everyone joining our wider leadership team.

“The leaders of today have an important role to play as organisations face economic turbulence and address numerous challenges including climate change and regional inequality.

“These appointments will bring fresh perspectives into the leadership of each of our business areas to support the continued growth of Northern Ireland.

“I’m keen for the business to continue its strong regional growth and to capitalise on future opportunities.

“Our clients need us more than ever to help them meet their needs and respond to the challenges they currently face.”