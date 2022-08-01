PwC is new Northern Ireland Chamber Patron

Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber) has announced that professional services business, PwC is the latest organisation to join its list of patrons.

As a new NI Chamber Patron, the firm joins a select group of leading businesses who lend their support to the development of the region’s economy and business community.

Ann McGregor, CE, NI Chamber, said: “PwC is a significant employer in Northern Ireland and as the business has grown its presence here, we have developed an excellent relationship. The firm has always been extremely supportive of NI Chamber’s work and mission, so we are delighted that they have decided to strengthen these links further by becoming our newest patron.”

Ann McGregor, chief executive, NI Chamber and Cara Haffey, head of private business and head of deals at PwC Northern Ireland and NI Chamber council member

Cara Haffey, head of private business and head of deals at PwC NI and NI Chamber council member, added: “We are proud to employ over 3,400 people in Northern Ireland and are committed to supporting growth across Northern Ireland. We have a strong presence here across all our services and have grown our business significantly. By supporting the NI Chamber as a patron we are further supporting their development of the local business community and economy. I have personally very much enjoyed representing PwC on the NI Chamber for a number of years and know how hard the community works for the benefit of the economy and the people of Northern Ireland.”