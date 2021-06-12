Rademon Estate Distillery secures Asda deal with two new gins

Emma Swan, Asda's Buying Manager for NI local with David Boyd-Armstrong, Head Distiller and co-founder of Rademon Estate Distillery who have secured a contract to supply two new gin products to Asda stores across Northern Ireland

The listings will include the first gin to be distilled in NI, the Shortcross Classic Gin and the first sugar-free gin produced in Ireland, Shortcross Rosie’s Garden Pink Gin.

Rademon Estate Distillery, which was founded in 2012, is Northern Ireland’s first award-winning craft distillery, with the original Shortcross Gin recognised as Ireland’s most awarded gin.

David Boyd-Armstrong, Head Distiller and co-founder of Rademon Estate Distillery, said: “Our Shortcross Gin features botanicals which are hand foraged from our estate, meaning customers can be confident in knowing our ingredients are locally sourced. As well as this, our Rosie’s Garden Pink Gin is packed full of strawberries and raspberries, so you get that natural sweetness without the added sugar.

“We’re delighted to see our Rosie’s Garden Pink Gin and our original Classic Gin option on Asda shelves across Northern Ireland and hope they become a firm favourite for shoppers this summer.”

Emma Swan, Asda’s Buying Manager for NI Local, added: “Here at Asda, we love to support our local suppliers and the arrival of Shortcross Gin to Asda aisles is something to celebrate. We’re confident our customers will enjoy the new options for their G&Ts this summer thanks to the award-winning Rademon Estate Distillery.”

