Radius Connect opens new Belfast base as part of multimillion-pound investment plans

Northern Ireland’s largest independent telecoms specialist Radius Connect is establishing itself in new state-of-the-art Grade A offices in Belfast this month, bringing together its fuel card and telematics divisions for a new era of growth and expansion.

Part of Sunday Times Top Track 100 company Radius Payment Solutions, which has more than 40,000 customers across the island of Ireland in telecoms, fuel cards and telematics, the new Belfast base at Clarendon Dock is instrumental in the integration of its business across the UK and Ireland and its growth focus in Northern Ireland to broaden the range of services available under one roof and brand.

The new Belfast hub will also act as a catalyst for further expansion across the island, complementing existing offices in Derry City and Galway – Radius Payment Solutions owns DCI, the island’s largest fuel card business which this year celebrates its 25th anniversary.

Colin Dowds, finance director, Radius Connect and Stephen McQuoid, regional director, Radius Connect

Radius Payment Solutions previously acquired leading local telecoms firms Rainbow Communications and Connect Telecom, which now become part of the Radius Connect telecoms business. Its new Belfast offices will be the largest outside its headquarters in Crewe.

Stephen McQuoid, Radius Connect regional director for Ireland, said: “Radius has a long, strong record of business success in Northern Ireland and across the island. We’re delighted that with this additional investment in Belfast, we’re unifying and strengthening our talented and skilled teams under the Radius Connect brand to deliver a new era of growth and even more support for businesses across the region who rely on us for the best technology, telecoms and advice.

“As the now largest local independent telecoms supplier, our new offices in the heart of Belfast underpins our commitment to the city and region, cementing our ambitions to increase our presence and positive impact on local and regional economies and we look forward to announcing further investments in the months ahead.”

Recognised as one of the UK’s top 20 employers to work for, according to job search provider Glassdoor, Radius Payment Solutions has already added 30 new staff to its Belfast team since October, bolstering its customer sales and service teams in fuel, telematics and telecoms and also within its finance division.

There are also plans to grow its sales and operations teams in Belfast further over the year ahead.

Radius Connect recently introduced a graduate scheme, similar to those offered at Radius Payment Solutions and partnered with the Chartered Institute of Accountants of Ireland as a training partner for professional development growth to further support the growing Radius Connect finance hub in Belfast which will support teams across the UK, Ireland and Europe.

With a local and global reach, Radius Connect provides mobile, fixed line and cloud services based on solutions from industry-leading providers such as Microsoft as well as Vodafone, O2, EE, NFon and Gamma, Radius Connect counts CBRE, Deli Lites, UPU Industries, Shelbourne Motors and John Minnis Estate Agents among its top-tier clients.

“Our business customers are focused on recovery and growth, and we are committed to delivering solutions that will make that easy and secure. Driving value to ensure that everyone has the right products and an award-winning service to reach their full potential,” Stephen added.

“At Radius Connect, we listen carefully to our customers, working closely with them so we can provide our expertise and the best value solutions to fit exacting requirements that fully support the delivery of dependable, highly secure and flexible business communications. We invest in customer service, tailored solutions and tech so that they don’t have to.”

With office locations in 15 countries around the world, Radius Payment Solutions is actively pursuing an international diversification strategy to provide customers with a compelling range of business services across telecoms, electric vehicle charge points, telematics, insurance and fuel cards.

