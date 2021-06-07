Randox Health Covid-19 PCR tests reduced to £43 for international travel

The standard price for the PCR test has also been reduced to a highly competitive £48, with the international travel price accessed through discount codes provided by airlines and travel agencies.

The company has significantly expanded its testing capacity, customer support and logistic capabilities over the past year, allowing for greater efficiencies and the most competitive service in the UK, allowing travel with confidence.

The company has to date partnered with 19 major airlines including British Airways, Easyjet, Ryanair, Wizz Air, Cathay Pacific and Jet2, and travel providers, such as TUI, to provide discount codes. Randox also has discount code agreements with 17 travel agents, including with the DNATA Travel Group.

Randox also provides a unique sample return service based on drop-boxes, which allows customers to guarantee their samples arrive at the laboratories on or before the next day. Randox and DX drop-boxes currently provide over 100 drop-off convenient locations across the UK.

David Ferguson, Sales Director, said: “We recognise the importance of international travel to both the economy and to individuals and are committed to ensuring that essential travel, and holidaying when and where possible, is affordable. Our significant investment and capacity expansion programme has allowed us to make this further price reduction, demonstrating our commitment to helping people live their lives as easily and normally as possible.

“Randox have a capacity of over 500,000 tests per day, making it the largest laboratory in Europe, and to date has processed over 13 million tests. For this reason, travellers can rest assured that they will receive their results in time and their travel will go to plan. Randox has played an important role in the international fight against the pandemic and we will continue to invest in our capacity and services.”

Randox, with almost 40 years of international diagnostics experience, has been at the forefront of Covid-19 testing since the outset of the pandemic. With proven testing capability and well-established logistics and customer support services, Randox are strongly placed to allow international travellers to travel with confidence.

