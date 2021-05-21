Randox supports NI travellers to the Algarve with essential Covid-19 PCR ‘test-to-return’ service

Antrim's Randox supports NI travellers

The news comes after the NI Executive announced that, from May 24, travellers from Portugal to Northern Ireland must arrive with a negative Covid-19 PCR test.

This varies from travellers to England, where a lateral flow test is also a possibility.

However in a first for the industry, NI holidaymakers will then be able to have their self-collected samples promptly flown from their holiday destination to Randox’s laboratories in Antrim for gold standard PCR testing. Results are emailed to the traveller ready in time for their flight home.

In response to high demand from British holidaymakers to visit Portugal, Randox, the UK’s largest Covid-19 PCR testing provider, has partnered with the largest laboratory chain in the Algarve to offer holidaymakers to the region this new quick and easy solution.

Travellers simply purchase and take their ‘test-to-return’ kit to Portugal and, at their convenience, self-collect their sample 72 hours before the return flight. Travellers drop their sample at one of the listed partner laboratory sites and samples are then flown to Randox’s testing facilities in Antrim. Customers receive their results the next day.

The partner laboratory has many convenient sites across the Algarve, including at Lagos, Portimao, Lagoa, Silves, Albufera, Loule, Faro, Olaho and Quartiera.

The PCR test-to-return service will be available to travellers returning on flights from the Algarve from June 7 and will cost £60 per testing kit. As a package travellers from NI can also purchase from Randox PCR tests for pre-departure from the UK and the required Day 2 test on return.

Sophie Boyd, Randox Operations Manager, said: “As the UK gradually opens up to international travel, we are delighted to be able to offer those visiting the Algarve the ability to have a fast and reliable PCR ‘test-to-return’ service, which means travellers have one less thing to worry about and can concentrate on enjoying their holiday. This is particularly relevant for travellers from Northern Ireland. Through our partner network we also have support for the traveller in the Algarve, should they need it.

“Randox is now able to process 500,000 tests a day for international travel - more than any other laboratory in Europe - and to date our laboratories have processed over 13 million tests. We are working hard to support the international fight against the pandemic by offering testing services that allow people to live their lives as normally as possible.”

Randox, with almost 40 years of international diagnostics experience, has been at the forefront of Covid-19 testing since the outset of the pandemic. With proven testing capability and well-established logistics and customer support services, Randox are strongly placed to support the return to international travel.

