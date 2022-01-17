Re-Gen Robotics completes £1m HQ in Newry

Re-Gen Robotics team outside their new Headquarters in Newry. Pictured are Grainne Mulgrew, project manager, Tony Havern, design engineer, managing director, Fintan Duffy, Conor Kelly, contracts manager and Amy McKeown, markting and business devlopment

In addition to high specification offices, a hi-tech engineering and robotics hub has been designed to house the company’s research and development facility with bays installed to service their growing number of robots and tankers.

Managing director Fintan Duffy said the expansion marked the continuation of a fast-moving two years in the company, which specialises in 100% no man entry robotic tank cleaning for oil majors across the UK and Europe including Shell, Vermilion and Philips 66.

He continued: “The last couple of years have been an exciting time for our business.

“We’ve made substantial investments across several key areas including our people, our service offering and a new 2,500ft headquarters with research & development facilities, in preparation for significant international growth.”

Staffing levels at the company have doubled in the last year taking headcount to 12, with more design engineers, robot operators and project managers being recruited in Spring 2022, to meet demand.

The team is working hard on several new patents that will allow them to carry out more and more diverse tasks remotely and plans are also in place to further develop existing robotic equipment, as the firm invests to serve growing European and worldwide demand.

Fresh from winning three awards at the Energy Industries Council Awards 2021 including the Innovation Award, the Sustainability Award and the Company of the Year Award and the Problem Solver Award at the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce Business Awards, Mr. Duffy said that his company’s recent expansion is by no means the last.

He added: “Our focus is firmly on plans to realise a raft of new equipment in 2022.

“The company has evolved so much recently with the addition of new robots, equipment and services that have very quickly made a big impact on our market share.

“So, investing further in our incredibly talented people, our processes and facilities is the next strategic step for us.”

