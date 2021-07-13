Re-Gen Robotics gears up for European growth with £4m investment and the creation of eight jobs

Fintan Duffy, MD Re-Gen Robotics at Shell Haven Terminal, Southend- on-Sea

The systems are part of a multi-million pound investment which includes a new headquarters with state-of-the-art R&D facilities, high performance technology and the creation of eight jobs.

Designed in partnership with Gerotto, in Italy, the custom-made robots are light years ahead of anything else offered on the market.

By removing confined space entry, they have set a new bar in safety processes for an industry fraught with danger and are instrumental in reducing the frequency of injuries and fatalities.

Since conducting the first ever no man entry oil tank clean worldwide, for Shell in 2019, the UK’s oil majors and gas production facilities have adopted Re-Gen Robotics as their first and only preference for tank cleaning.

Managing Director Fintan Duffy, said: “We have concentrated on growing the GB market and as we continue to innovate our technology, our UK contracts with oil majors are naturally expanding into Europe and the rest of the world.

“We have also had huge interest from oil companies and terminal operators in the US and are presently in discovery talks with them.

“The last two years have been an exciting time for our business.

“We’ve made substantial investments across several key areas including our people and our service offering, state-of-the-art headquarters with R&D facilities and service bays for our robotic equipment and trucks, in preparation for significant international growth.

“Staffing levels are set to double in Autumn this year with plans to create a further five jobs in Admin, Design and an additional three crew members, who will be based permanently in England.

“We have created a market leading offering, supported by a fully equipped team with the expertise and confidence to take our business to global markets.”

Looking to the future, Gerotto’s General Manager, Alessandro Gerotto, added: “The best way to achieve a goal is to share the same values and approach.

“Through innovation and research with the team at Re-Gen Robotics, we have developed a robotic cleaning system designed to enhance safety and deliver more productivity.”

