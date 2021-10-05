Ready meals start-up Go Pig or Go Home expands into new Belfast facility and creates 10 jobs

The health food start-up, which supplies convenience stores, gyms, and for home delivery across Northern Ireland, said it’s also recruiting an additional 10 staff in response to ‘the phenomenal demand’.

The firm has made a substantial investment in their new premises, including a state-of-the-art kitchen facility, where they plan to develop innovative new products to add to their existing range.

James Hutchinson, who owns the company with Gary Milligan, said: “We supply our ‘Go Pig or Go Home’ products to the likes of Spar, Centra and SuperValu, as well as fitness facilities and gyms. We also operate a delivery service to homes across Northern Ireland and the growing demand for our products has enabled our expansion.

James Eyre, Titanic Quarter and James Hutchinson, GPGH

“Channel Commercial Park was the ideal location for us to set up our new production and distribution centre, and we are thrilled to join the vibrant business community already established here.”

James Eyre, Titanic Quarter’s commercial director, welcomed the firm: “Channel Commercial Park is one Belfast’s largest and most versatile business parks and we have been delighted to welcome a number of new and expanding companies to the park in recent months. The strategic location of Titanic Quarter makes Channel Commercial Park the perfect business location, and we wish Go Pig or Go Home every success in their new home here.”

CBRE NI director Lisa McAteer, who acted on behalf of the landlord Titanic Quarter Ltd, added: “There has been huge competition for quality industrial and logistics units in Northern Ireland over the last year and a half which has led to an increased demand for manufacturing, storage and distribution space.

“We are thrilled to have helped facilitate this exciting phase of expansion for Go Pig or Go Home as the business up-scales to a new warehouse facility in Belfast. Moving to this new premises in Titanic Quarter’s Channel Commercial Park will support Go Pig or Go Home’s ambitious plans for future business growth.”

