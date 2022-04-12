Recruitment agency is the first to win gold standard for innovation

The government backed scheme helps businesses across Northern Ireland bring their ideas to the market to help drive innovation in their industry by recognising each business who applies as either silver, gold or platinum standard.

Tyson Wilson’s 2022 award comes off the back of their success two years ago when they won the silver standard for innovation as they embarked on a journey to become the first paperless recruitment agency in Belfast in 2020.

CEO and founder, Michelle Tyson believes this is a step in the right direction for other recruitment agencies to take inspiration from.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CEO and founder, Michelle Tyson

She explained: “Over the last year, we commercially launched our 2020 silver innovation idea of implementing app and video interviewing technology into the business. After testing it out, we recognised its success and applied for the InnovateNI awards again and were awarded the gold standard.

“Becoming paperless brings so many benefits to the recruitment process from both the candidates and recruiter point of view. For example, a candidate coming for a role with Tyson Wilson has a quicker journey as they receive applications faster which in turn speeds up the recruitment process. Investing in paperless technology also helps reduce harmful co2 emissions and helps us do our bit for the environment too.”

For those seeking employment, registering on the Tyson Wilson website has never been easier thanks to their new style which involves all interviews being conducted by telephone or video technology and if you’re a temporary worker then accessing payroll is done via an app.

Michelle says this virtual process is a result of how the pandemic has streamlined traditional processes and shaped how businesses recruit staff.