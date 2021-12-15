Recruitment and training firm moves to new city centre offices amid major business expansion

Hannah Duffin, regional operations manager at Rutledge Group, David Wright, director at CBRE NI and Helen Heggan, branch manager at Rutledge Group

The firm’s new Belfast premises boasts a prime city centre location on Franklin Street in the heart of the Linen Quarter and main business district.

The offices – which span three storeys and comprise more than 7,000 sq ft – presented a unique, self-contained office opportunity and is within close proximity to a number of city centre retail, service and leisure amenities.

Commercial real estate agency CBRE NI acted as letting agents on behalf of the landlord Stranmillis Investments.

David Wright, director in the CBRE NI Office & Industrial Agency team, said: “We are thrilled to have secured this letting for Rutledge Group on behalf of the landlord as the firm looks to build upon its impressive business growth over the past 18-months. Companies are seeking more flexible, hybrid, efficient and modern office accommodation that is conducive to attracting and retaining a talented workforce. Rutledge Group’s new Belfast offices on Franklin Street certainly fit the bill in this regard.

“In terms of the overall office market in Belfast, we are seeing strong interest in well-located, central office buildings that offer good transport links and a range of nearby amenities.”

Rutledge Group offers a range of recruitment and training services across Northern Ireland and ROI with a branch network of 17 sites.

Its recruitment division caters for all sectors but specialises in healthcare and domiciliary care services and has doubled its workforce following a successful year.

The firm employs 25 people at its Belfast site and has plans to significantly increase its headcount over the next 12 months.

Tracey Eisen, operations director at Rutledge Group, added: “We have achieved a number of significant business milestones over the past 18 months despite the challenges presented by the pandemic. Securing new, high quality office accommodation in Belfast city centre is another milestone in our ongoing business growth journey and will enable a more conducive learning space for students and a more modern workplace for our team.”

