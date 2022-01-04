Recruitment drive continues at leading bus manufacturer Wrightbus

The world-leading bus manufacturer is looking to recruit to roles across the factory - including office-based roles, as it gets set to double production next year.

An open evening will be held for prospective candidates on Thursday January 6, from 5.30-8pm, where people can have a look around the factory and find out more about the roles on offer.

Company managers and the HR team will be on hand to discuss career opportunities, and express interviews and trade tests will also be held at the event, with the potential for job offers being given on the night to those who are successful.

Earlier this year the firm announced it was looking to recruit an additional 300 people as orders for its buses flooded in.

“There’s never been a more exciting time to join Wrightbus,” said MD, Neil Collins, who recently announced that output from the factory would double next year.

“Our buses are at the forefront of zero emission public transport and thanks to the fact that 70 per cent of our output will be hydrogen or electric battery buses next year, our workforce will have a direct impact on reducing the risks of climate change while working on new and emerging technology at the same time.

“We’re still seeking to employ an additional 150 people, with the prospect of additional roles becoming available as our production schedule increases next year.

“We have excellent, clean working conditions, great rates of pay and fantastic career progression opportunities for those who are interested. We’re encouraging people to come along and see what it’s like to work here at Wrightbus.”

Half hour slots are available to pre-book at eventbrite

Previous recruitment open evenings held at Wrightbus have attracted more than 200 people who were interested in a range of jobs including production, quality, engineering and office roles.

