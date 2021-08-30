Recruitment open days at Genesis Bakery this Friday and Saturday

Then come along to Genesis Recruitment Day this Friday and Saturday.

Genesis Recruitment Days will be held at their Magherfelt factory from 3pm to 5pm on Friday (September 3) and on Saturday (September 4) from 10am until 12noon where you will be greeted by members of the team who will explain the roles available and assist you in applying. If you meet the criteria and are ready to take the next step, you may also be interviewed during your visit.

Paul Allen, Executive Chairman of Genesis Bakery, said: “At Genesis we are always keen to seek out and welcome new talent on board.

Nigel Lennox, Master Baker at Genesis Bakery

“These Genesis Recruitment Days are the perfect way to informally offer people interested in working with us the opportunity to come along and meet with the team and progress to application and interview for those who feel they might fit.

“We appreciate that the market is a competitive one and that’s why we believe that as well as rewarding staff with a competitive hourly rate, additional benefits including attendance awards, medical health care and flexible working hours are so important.”

There are a range of roles available at Genesis Bakery including bakery staff, bakery machine operators, industrial cleaning staff, maintenance engineers and health and safety officers.

A member of the despatch team who joined Genesis in October 2020 added: “I joined Genesis after deciding further education wasn’t for me.

“I had no experience but the despatch team have been welcoming, they’ve trained and developed me and I am excited to develop in the team as the company continues to grow.”

Hourly rates start from £9.00 per hour (day shift) and £10.00 per hour (night shift) irrespective of age, with the opportunity to earn more with progression. Flexible working hours are also available to suit applicants subject to business need. Shift options are days, evenings and nights (part time or full time).

Additional benefits include medical health care, shopping discounts, full attendance awards, long service awards, free car parking, break/lunch room, induction, training and support and career development opportunities.

The Genesis Bakery brand has an impressive 50-year heritage, with products sold in more than 700 stores across Northern Ireland. The bakery also produces an extensive range of bread and cakes for many of the UKs largest and most prestigious retailers including Marks & Spencer and Waitrose.

