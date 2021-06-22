Register free for Leadership event to get back to the future

The latest Leadership live event takes place on Wednesday, June 23 at 11am - 12.30pm.

It will be streamed online and is open to people from all sectors across the province.

As optimism returns to the economy, this event will challenge experienced and emerging leaders to refocus on innovation, opportunity and business growth.

Louise Turley, Head of Campaigns and Events, NI Chamber; Gillian McLean, Managing Director, Ulster Weavers and David Fusco, Customer Relationship Manager, Electric Ireland

Gillian McLean, Managing Director, Ulster Weavers and Mairead Meyer, Director, Openreach NI will share how they have steered their respective organisations through a challenging period and are now focused on, growth, new markets, emerging products and customer success.

Gillian will reflect on her leadership style developed over 25 years in international business across over 90 countries.

While Mairead will share the leadership challenges which come with such a significant role and offer her insights into future-proofing businesses of all sizes.

Places at this event are free however pre-registration is essential.

To reserve a space, simply visit the NI Chamber website.

