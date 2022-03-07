RE:IMAGINE pop up shop opens its doors for business

The Mayor Alderman Graham Warke pictured with designers makers, as he offically opened the RE:Imagine pop up shop on Level 3 in Foyleside Shopping Centre

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, was joined by the team of talented local designers and makers who will be showing their work at the new premises until June.

The successful brands were selected by a panel of judges during a Dragon’s Den style pitching event, and the winners will all enjoy a wide package of business support, as well as the opportunity to profile their products in a prime retail location over the coming months.

The scheme is organised by Council, working in conjunction with The Fashion & Textile Design Centre (FTDC) in Londonderry and BID in Strabane.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joanne Doherty at the opening of the RE:Imagine pop up shop in Foyleside Shopping Centre. Picture Martin McKeown

The initiative is part of the new Start Up Accelerator Programme being rolled out by the Council, Enterprise NW and Strabane Enterprise Agency, with £240,000 secured to assist individuals who have participated in the Go For It Programme, to develop business ideas and skills.

The programme is funded by the UK Government through the UK Community Renewal Fund.

You can find out more about the programme here www.derrystrabane.com/Start-Up-Accelerator?

A message from the Editor:

Designer maker Shannon McCafferty at the opening of the RE:Imagine pop up shop in Foyleside Shopping Centre

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

Leah Radcliffe at the opening of the RE:Imagine pop up shop in Foyleside Shopping Centre

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.