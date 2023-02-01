Research reveals three most popular engagement ring styles in Belfast
Tiffany engagement ring style is the most popular
Research by the experts in customised jewellery glamira.co.uk analysed Google trends data on 10 different engagement ring styles to reveal which ones are the most popular in each major UK city.
The three most popular engagement rings in Belfast are as follows:
Tiffany - In 1886, ‘Tiffany & Co.’ developed a specific six-pronged setting for a stone to maximise the light return, and it also features a plain band. There are similar settings that you can get at other jewellery stores but this specific ring type has been trademarked by the company.
Halo - The Halo style of engagement ring features a stone with an assortment of other stones surrounding it in a concentric circle. This arrangement makes the stone in the middle seem larger, and it increases the sparkle factor of the ring.
Solitaire - The Solitaire style engagement ring is the most traditional engagement ring style and features just one stone in the design. Simple and elegant, the stone is often mounted with prongs.
A spokesperson for glamira.co.uk said: “Engagement rings symbolise commitment to a beloved partner and therefore it is vital that the ring encapsulates the person and the love you have for one another. Looking for that perfect ring can be a challenge, and trends for them are ever-changing. However, the process doesn’t have to be ovewhelming. Firstly, ensure you have a budget – this allows the jeweller to narrow down the choice of ring to suit you. Have the previous discussion with your partner on traditional (diamonds) or non-traditional rings (faceted stones). Thirdly, know the colour you will choose for the band.”