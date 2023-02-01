Research by the experts in customised jewellery glamira.co.uk analysed Google trends data on 10 different engagement ring styles to reveal which ones are the most popular in each major UK city.

The three most popular engagement rings in Belfast are as follows:

Tiffany - In 1886, ‘Tiffany & Co.’ developed a specific six-pronged setting for a stone to maximise the light return, and it also features a plain band. There are similar settings that you can get at other jewellery stores but this specific ring type has been trademarked by the company.

The Tiffany style engagement ring is the most popular in Belfast followed by the Halo and Solitaire styles

Halo - The Halo style of engagement ring features a stone with an assortment of other stones surrounding it in a concentric circle. This arrangement makes the stone in the middle seem larger, and it increases the sparkle factor of the ring.

Solitaire - The Solitaire style engagement ring is the most traditional engagement ring style and features just one stone in the design. Simple and elegant, the stone is often mounted with prongs.