Retail NI launches first-of-its-kind Wellbeing Plan for shopworkers

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons MLA, Northern Ireland Mental Health Champion, Professor Siobhan O’Neill and Retail NI CEO Glyn Roberts

The first-of-its-kind Wellbeing Plan seeks to offer employers practical solutions to the growing wellbeing and mental health issues posed by the pandemic. It was produced under the guidance of mental health experts including NI mental health champion, Professor Siobhan O’Neill, Inspire Wellbeing and the Association of Convenience Stores.

A new Minister of Wellbeing in the Executive is one of five recommendations included within the Plan which seeks to promote an economic and wellbeing recovery in NI post-pandemic. It seeks to increase involvement of the private sector in the next 10-year Mental Health Strategy and calls on the 2021 Programme for Government to have wellbeing at its heart.

Sponsored by Pivotal, the event featured a keynote address from Economy Minister Gordon Lyons MLA. Retail NI CE Glyn Roberts, mental health champion, Professor O’Neill and Economy Committee chair Dr Caoimhe Archibald MLA also spoke at the event.

Minister for the Economy, Gordon Lyons MLA, said: “Our local retailers have been among those hardest hit by the effects of the pandemic and as we begin to rebuild our economy the wellbeing of staff is now more important than ever. The Retail NI Wellbeing Plan is a very welcome resource for the sector, and I am pleased to see key stakeholders coming together to establish a resource that can be used for all employees and businesses in NI.

“Our journey to recovery is gathering momentum and I have been told by businesses, chambers of commerce and trade representatives from all parts of NI how important Spend Local has been in helping them recover from the severest impacts of the pandemic.

“As the December 14 deadline to spend the card approaches, I would urge everyone who has yet to do so to activate and use their Spend Local card. It is important that every card holder spends every penny in order to maximise the benefit. Spend it now, spend it all and spend it local.”

Professor O’Neill, explained: “It is vital that all employers support positive mental health and wellbeing in their workforce and ensure that their employees feel valued and protected.

“Employers should create working environments where people feel safe and able to express their feelings. I would encourage retail employers and workers to have more open discussions about how together they can protect and improve the wellbeing of everyone working in retail.

“The Wellbeing Plan is a welcome stepping-stone in starting these conversations and helping people get the support that they need. This guide is very timely, the Department of Health’s 10-Year Mental Health Strategy is currently being implemented, it is a strong plan to transform services, and to focus on early intervention and the prevention of mental illness. I am calling for the political parties in the Executive to commit to providing the 34% increase in funding for mental health services so that the Strategy can be delivered in full and on schedule.”

Mr Roberts, added: “We are proud to be the first local business organisation to launch a plan supporting the wellbeing of retail workers. Retail is the largest sector in NI’s private sector economy; therefore, it is essential the retail workforce is supported appropriately.

“The wellbeing of staff is vital in the workplace and research continues to show that businesses benefit when their staff are happy at work. By placing more of an emphasis on employees’ wellbeing, businesses create a better relationship with their workforce.

“We have not seen the true impact of the pandemic on the population’s mental health; however, statistics have shown 91% of managers noticed an increase in wellbeing concerns among colleagues during the pandemic. This is a shocking figure and highlights the need for the Executive to carefully consider the recommendations in the Wellbeing Plan and recognise their role in providing resources for increased workforce wellbeing.”

The Wellbeing Plan can be found at www.retailni.com

