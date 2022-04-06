Retailers finish £135k work on new SPAR

Trading as CostCutter until September 2021, the owners made the decision to develop their business with the Henderson Group and the SPAR NI brand, to bring an upgraded level to the local community. The development has also created six new jobs for the local area.

The all-new SPAR Dublin Road site has received a full overhaul and fit-out, now standing at 1,000 sq. ft. of store space.

Craig said; “Moving towards a SPAR partnership with Henderson Group gives us the opportunities to develop our business as well as provide a one-stop-shop for our local community. Local stores are incredibly important to shoppers, especially after the past couple of years, and we made the decision to bring SPAR to the area as it made the most sense for meeting demand.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Opening the all-new SPAR, Dublin Road in Newry with the help of their most loyal customer, Frank Hunt are Jamie Graham from Henderson Group, store owners Craig and Alistair Crossey-Truesdale and store manager, Johnathon Crossey-Truesdale

“We have a bigger range of products for tonight’s tea, a huge number of everyday essentials at value prices, plus food-to-go items including Costa Coffee and breakfast and lunch options from the dailyDeli, which cater to the passing trade we experience being on the main route from Belfast to Dublin. Our vision is to bring the best, freshest products to our customers and we believe trading with Hendersons and SPAR will provide all of that and more.”

Paddy Doody, sales and marketing director at Henderson Group, added: “We are delighted to welcome Alistair and Craig to the SPAR NI family. Independent retailing is providing important community services across every town in Northern Ireland, and ensuring local communities can have access to fresh, local products at value prices is what SPAR is all about.

“Alistair and Craig have built a successful business with Dublin Road Convenience, and their growth has been very impressive over the past five years. Alongside their son Johnny at the managerial helm of the store, this is a team that knows their customer base and knows their business and we wish them every continued success for the future with SPAR NI.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.