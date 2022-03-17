Richard’s novel Shamrock Whiskey launches to the world on St Pat’s Day

Drinks industry leader Richard Ryan knows just about everything there is about Irish whiskey, now the world’s fastest growing spirit especially in the US, the world’s biggest marketplace.

He’s used that knowledge to create a unique whiskey that’s just gone on sale in the US as well as the UK, Ireland and other important global markets.

Head of Liquid Development at Kirker Greer Spirits in Belfast, Richard has created a unique spirit, Shamrock Whiskey – launched on St Patrick’s Day - that’s poised for international success and to be popular with collectors of outstandingly different whiskeys.

The unique Shamrock Whiskey in a special bottle from Belfast’s Kirker Greer Spirits

The company is part of Belfast-headquartered Drinksology Kirker Greer which Richard founded with business partner and long-time friend Steve Pattinson in 2007. The venture has since become among the world’s most dynamic worldwide distributors of premium spirits that also includes the multi-award winning Jawbox Gin that’s distilled at Echlinville Distillery in Kircubbin, Co Down in association with former Belfast publican Gerry White, the public face of the acclaimed gin.

The company now boasts an ethical portfolio spanning around 10 spirit categories from four continents that is enjoyed in over 50 countries around the globe.

The highly innovative Kirker Shamrock Whiskey is Ireland’s first four province blend, consisting of six different whiskeys which have been sourced from four different distilleries across the four provinces of Ireland.

“The novel brand uses three different styles of Irish whiskey in a single blend which is quite unusual,” explains Richard. “There’s single grain, single malt, and single pot still whiskeys all playing their part and enlivened by first fill ex-bourbon and rich oloroso sherry casks. The inclusion of a very mild peated profile celebrates an Irish tradition that has been widely overlooked in recent times, but one that is renowned for carrying and enhancing the complexity of flavours.

Richard Ryan of Kirker Greer Spirits in Belfast has created a unique Shamrock Whiskey blend from the four provinces of Ireland. Picture by Buda Photography

“The end result is a distinctive flavour profile due to the unique collaboration of liquid and a generous blend of 60 percent grain to 40 percent malt/ pot still split.”

Shamrock Whiskey is an exciting addition to the growing portfolio of premium single malt and blended whiskeys now being developed here by a number of local distilleries now helping to establish Northern Ireland as a global centre for the spirit.

Component whiskeys In Shamrock have been carefully curated in each province of Ireland over a period of a year by Richard. Whilst the blend was created in Ulster, each province is represented by one distillery; The Great Northern Distillery from Leinster; The West Cork Distillery from Munster; The Shed Distillery from Connacht; and a yet unnamed heritage distillery in Ulster.

Richard, a designer by profession, continues: “Kirker Shamrock is about a feeling of place, of being Irish in the broadest sense, and from a personal standpoint, a celebration of a lifetime of working relationships within this wonderful whiskey industry. I am very passionate about whiskey and spent over a year travelling across the island of Ireland, visiting distilleries and building relationships with producers in each province.

“On these visits, I have had the privilege of tasting many of the country’s finest offerings with a view to curating complementary and consistent liquids that when blended are respectful of the individual producer’s passion for quality. Our vision is to celebrate the full island and for Kirker Shamrock to in some way represent the wider story of Irish whiskey itself,”

This vision has been successfully realised in the new whiskey. The company, in addition, has a successful track record in the design and development brands, bars, including in New York, and distillery/visitor experiences for many of the best known hospitality companies around the world over many years.

Design successes include New York bars such as The Dead Rabbit, a winner of the World’s Best Bars, Black Tail, North America’s Best New Cocktail Bar, as well as the Hinch Distillery in Ballynahinch, Roe and Co Distillery in Dublin; Nuala in London; Ukiyo Spirits in Japan; and Italy’s Ginato Gin.

The new whiskey, furthermore, is presented in a bottle that showcases the story of this unique liquid, with illustrations of each province emblem and a bold black shamrock emblem.

Each label is layered with the texture of foils and embossing and the glass itself has been reimagined in striking green, retaining the embossed branding and star emblem in the punt - a modern interpretation of whiskey bottles of the past. The bottles also contain a QR code, which the consumer can scan to reveal the exact blend from each distillery that is contained in the liquid. Each year, a new edition will be released with a difference in nuances of the blend, which will be outlined in that edition using the QR code.

