Rob Heron appointed managing partner for EY in Northern Ireland

EY has appointed Rob Heron as managing partner for Northern Ireland

Rob will succeed Michael Hall who will leave the firm in 2022 to pursue a new role in industry.

In this role, Rob will lead EY’s business in Northern Ireland, an integral part of the firm’s practice on the island of Ireland. EY employs more than 600 people in Northern Ireland, including 11 partners.

EY Ireland managing partner Frank O’Keeffe, said: “We are delighted that Rob will take on this role of leading our Northern Ireland practice. The fundamental changes brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, coupled with wider macroeconomic uncertainty and changing business models means that our clients are relying on EY more than ever to help them solve their most complex business challenges. This is a time of great growth and opportunity as we continue to partner closely with our clients and grow our world class team in Belfast. I would also like to sincerely thank Michael Hall for his tireless leadership of our business in Northern Ireland over the past 12 years and wish him well for the future.”

Rob currently leads a successful and fast-growing tax practice in EY’s Belfast office and is also Partner Lead for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Programme in Northern Ireland. He is also EY’s Brexit Lead in Northern Ireland where he plays a crucial role in advising a broad range of clients on this issue.

Rob added: “I am so pleased to be taking up this new role at such an exciting time for our business here in Northern Ireland. I consider it a real privilege to lead such a brilliant, passionate and successful team who deliver exceptional client service every day. I am looking forward to collaborating closely with our clients and our people as we power our business into the future.”

