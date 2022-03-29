RSA Insurance celebrates move to new offices in Belfast

The move by RSA Insurance marks their commitment to the local market, and the new office space of c.4,000 sq feet is configured to reflect hybrid working and meet the flexible needs of its 60 employees into the future.

Tim Graham, managing director of RSA Insurance in NI, said: “We’re extremely proud of our local presence in NI and our ability to do business with our customers face-to-face.

“Our objective is to continue to grow our business and our technical expertise with a view to continuing to increase our market share and provide our customers with insurance products and services to support their businesses.

“We have all of the underwriting, claims and sales disciplines under one roof, and our highly experienced staff have a strong reputation as the best in the market. Our new office move reflects our deep commitment to the NI market and to our people.”

Kevin Thompson, CEO of RSA Insurance in Ireland, recently attended the new Belfast office: “We are very proud of the success of the business and congratulate Tim and all of our team here on the excellent job they do to provide insurance products and services to meet the needs of our customers in Northern Ireland.

“RSA Insurance in NI is a strong part of the RSA brand on the island of Ireland.

“I’m confident that the team will go from strength to strength here and will continue to build market share, and I’m delighted to be here to mark the occasion of their move to new premises.”

