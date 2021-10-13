Rushmere Shopping Centre adds four new retailers ahead of Christmas including BPerfect

Rushmere Shopping Centre has signed up four new retail outlets just in time for the busy Christmas season.

Home-grown make-up brand BPerfect leads the line-up, taking up a prominent unit near Dunnes as part of its continued expansion across Northern Ireland.

A further three gift-friendly retail outlets – Sense Aroma, Calendar Club, and Customised Gifts – have also signed up for the run-up to Christmas, taking prominent positions in Rushmere’s main shopping mall, bringing even greater shopping choice for the Christmas season.

One of Northern Ireland’s largest and most successful retail and hospitality destinations, Rushmere recently added local self-serve frozen yogurt specialist Spoon Street and 10 new jobs to its mix of big and small name outlets which includes TK Maxx, Dunnes Stores, Matalan, Boots, Next, New Look, H&M, JD Sports and DV8. Supermarket chains Sainsbury’s and Iceland are also located at Rushmere.

Welcoming the new retailers, Rushmere Shopping Centre manager Martin Walsh, said: “We’re working hard to make this year’s Christmas shopping experience the best there is in Northern Ireland, with even greater choice on offer for every budget and need. These four new retailers will add to the festive magic, ensuring that we can make everyone’s wish list much easier to achieve.”

One of the UK and Ireland’s most popular fragrant in-store retailers, Sense Aroma indulges in selling aroma diffusers, essential oils, salt lamps and indoor water fountains,

Diary and calendar specialists Calendar Club adds to the line-up from Tuesday, October 26, while Customer Gifts – offering a big choice of products including photo frames, engraving, pet toys, mugs and more – opens on November 3. Rushmere Shopping Centre is advised by leading lettings specialists Osborne King and Savills.

Earlier this year, Rushmere Shopping Centre reported record daily visitor numbers for a May Bank Holiday weekend, when more than 136,000 customers made the trip. Out-of-town retail centres and parks have performed relatively strongly compared with high streets and city centres in the last year and are recovering faster than any other type of shopping destination, according to a recent Springboard analysis.

