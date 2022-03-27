Salesforce software provider Gearset set to open new office in Belfast

The UK-based software development company currently employs 137 people at its offices in Cambridge and the recently-opened office in Chicago. It plans to build a team of 15 engineers in Belfast.

As of January 2022, Gearset’s year-over-year headcount has grown to 137 from 85, an annual growth rate of 62%.

Belfast was picked because of the talent pool that is associated with the city’s burgeoning tech hub. Gearset also has a personal connection to Belfast. Gearset’s co-founder and CEO Kevin Boyle received his Master’s in Computer Science in 2009 from Queen’s University. The university is an integral part of the tech ecosystem that makes the city an attractive hub for new software development talent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eamonn Boyle will head up the new Belfast office and lead the charge in expanding the development team. Eamonn has over 15 years experience as a software engineer and trainer for Belfast-based software companies.

Luke Drury, head of engineering at Gearset, said: “In looking to expand our development capacity, Gearset has recognised an amazing calibre of engineering talent in the Belfast tech ecosystem, and we can’t wait to work with more like-minded engineers who are as passionate about software development as we are. We’re confident that Eamonn will bring the right blend of leadership, enthusiasm and software development experience needed to attract and retain the top talent we need to continue our rapid growth and deliver great customer experiences within the Salesforce DevOps market.”

More information on Gearset’s open software engineer position at the Belfast office can be found here.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.