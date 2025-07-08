Dungannon’s ABP Linden recently launched an innovative ‘smashed burger’ with Marks and Spencer

Tyrone meat processor ABP Linden reinforced its already strong position with leading retailers in Great Britain by claiming a series of prestigious awards in a major annual competition.

ABP Linden was the big local winner in the influential Food Management Today (FMT) Food Industry Awards, the premier awards initiative for the UK food manufacturing and associated sectors. The awards are organised by Food Management Today, a publication closely monitored by processors and retailers in Britain..

The achievements of processors such as ABP Linden and Dunbia, both headquartered in Dungannon, have enhanced Northern Ireland’s longstanding reputation as a producer of quality, innovative and tasty meat products, frequently in collaboration with major supermarkets such as Marks and Spencer (M&S), Sainsbury, Tesco, ASDA and Lidl.

Last week’s prestigious FMT awards programme, which consists of a vigorous judging period and 5-star awards ceremony, celebrated those who work tirelessly to keep the nation fed.

The awards honours innovation across a range of the food industry’s sectors, including manufacturers, processors, retailers, foodservice, ingredient suppliers, machinery and equipment companies, trade organisations, packaging manufacturers, product innovators and training schemes.

Recognition of people is also important and the prestigious Food Industry Champion Award highlights an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to the industry.

The annual event is an opportunity to applaud the excellence and creativity of the people and companies driving the industry forward.

Tyrone’s ABP Linden came out on top as one of the most successful and innovative UK food manufacturers.

ABP Linden produces a range of quality and delicious meat products with major supermarkets like Marks and Spencer

There’s also now a link with Canada’s Sofina Foods, winner of this year’s Manufacturer of the Year award. Sofina recently acquired Finnebrogue of Downpatrick, a leading producer of Naked branded ham and bacon, as well as plant-based foods, from the family of the late Denis Lynn, founder of the business.

Each year, the winners of the product categories are chosen through a meticulous judging process that takes place ahead of the awards ceremony. Hundreds of entries are submitted annually, each evaluated by the FMT judging panel on taste, packaging, aroma, visual appeal and cooking performance.

Participation is open to manufacturers, wholesalers, caterers, independent retailers and supermarkets.

All products have to be manufactured within the UK and Ireland and can either use British ingredients or be fully produced using non-British inputs.

Additionally, winners of several award categories are determined through an industry-wide voting initiative. Readers of the Food Management Today website and members of the sector were invited to nominate and vote for their winners.

Best New Product Development category was won by ABP Linden for its M&S Collection Blackthorn Salt Dry-Aged King Arthur Sirloin Beef Joint. The company was also shortlisted in this category for M&S Collection Wagyu Topside of Beef.

ABP Linden also won the Best Frozen Product category for Frozen M&S Collection Beef Wellington. This product was, furthermore, shortlisted for the Best Bakery Product.

The Best Red Meat Product was Dunbia’s Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference Slow Cooked Hickory Smoked BBQ Beef Brisket. ABP Linden’s M&S Collection Blackthorn Salt Dry Aged King Arthur Sirloin Beef Joint was also shortlisted.

In addition, Dunbia was shortlisted in this category for Deluxe Dry Aged 36 Day Matured Aberdeen Angus Ribeye Steaks produced for top German discounter Lidl.

ABP Linden and Dunbia, in addition,, were shortlisted in the Food Manufacturer of the Year, the category won by Sofina Foods Europe, part of Sofina Foods Canada.

In the Best Dairy Product, Dale Farm was shortlisted for its Spar Indulgent Chocolate Ice Cream.

ABP Linden is an integrated fresh meat processing operation with strategic locations in Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, England and Belgium

Jointly owned by Ireland’s ABP Food Group, ABP Linden is part of the Linden Food Group, which includes Slaney Foods, Irish Country Meats, Kettyle Irish Foods and Lonhienne. Kettyle Irish Foods is based in Lisnaskea and is a producer of gourmet beef including cuts cured in a unique salt moss chamber.

.The Tyrone company processes and manufactures top-quality beef, lamb, pork and chicken for branded and own label products. It has established an enviable reputation in recent years as an innovator, creating ground-breaking products for the retail and food service sectors.