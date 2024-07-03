Watch more of our videos on Shots!

📚🛍️ This incredible £5 school uniform deal is back for 2024 - but you’ll need to act fast before it sells out!

Starting 4 July, Aldi will offer a complete school uniform set for children aged 4-12 for just £5

The deal is part of Aldi's ‘Specialbuys’ promotion, which typically does not restock

The package includes a sweatshirt, two polo shirts, a girl’s pleated skirt, boy’s trousers, or boy’s cargo shorts, with prices consistent across all sizes

The deal has been popular in previous years, so parents are advised to act quickly

For those who miss the Aldi deal, there are plenty of other school uniform saving strategies - we’ve listed them below

The school holidays may be a few weeks off yet (or just started for those in Scotland), but already parents will be thinking about acquiring uniforms for the next academic year.

Thankfully, Martin Lewis’ Money Saving Expert (MSE) team has revealed where you’ll be able to get a full uniform set for just £5 from this week - but hurry, it’s sure to sell out!

Starting on Thursday 4 July, Aldi will be offering a complete school uniform package for children aged 4-12 for £5, available exclusively in stores while supplies last.

The offer is part of Aldi's “Specialbuys” promotion, where stock is typically not replenished. Given its popularity in previous years, MSE says parents should act quickly if interested.

The uniform includes:

Sweatshirt – £1.50

Two polo shirts – £1.75

Girl's pleated skirt – £1.75

Boy's trousers – £1.75

Boy's cargo shorts – £1.75

Prices are consistent regardless of size, making it equally affordable for older and younger children. Aldi also offers a 12-month guarantee on its uniforms.

If you’re unable to secure a new uniform from Aldi at this bargain price, don’t fret. Thankfully, there are plenty of other ways to save on school supplies.

Other major retailers like Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury's, and M&S often have their own sales events and promotions, which offer discounted prices on school uniforms during the summer months. Keep an eye out for announcements of these promotions in the coming weeks and months.

Don’t be afraid to opt for ‘pre-loved’ uniforms, checking out second-hand and charity shops, and online marketplaces such as eBay, Facebook Marketplace and local community groups.

Many schools also have second-hand uniform sales or uniform exchange programs where families can trade gently used uniforms with each other.

These methods also help to minimise waste, as does extending the life of existing uniforms by repairing and customising them - simple sewing skills can help mend tears or replace buttons, saving money on replacements.

You could also investigate if you qualify for a school uniform grant - some local councils provide financial assistance to families in need to help cover the cost of school uniforms.

Finally, purchase uniforms at the end of the academic year when retailers are trying to clear out stock, often at heavily discounted prices.