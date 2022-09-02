Second Northern Ireland sales summit to be hosted in Belfast

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northern Ireland Sales Summit 2022 will be hosted in the Radisson Blu Hotel in Belfast on Wednesday, September 14.

The event is for salespeople, their managers, business leaders, marketing specialists, those running start-ups and all entrepreneurs in any sector.

This half day event will feature five speakers, each an expert in their own area covering a broad range of critical topics to develop professional B2B sales skills and capabilities.

Organisers have planned for local experts in the sales field to share their knowledge with attendees. Speakers include author and sales thought leader Jim Irving from Magherfelt, Ballymena’s Colly Graham of Salesxcellence and Antrim’s Niraj Kapur, a LinkedIn Top Voice in Sales in 2021.

There will also be two very special guest speakers: Mark Schenkius and Katie Matthews-Furphy.

Mark lives in the Netherlands and is an internationally recognised expert on both procurement and B2B selling. Mark worked in senior procurement roles for Mars Europe for 17 years. His book, ‘The Other Side of Sales’ has received acclaim from both sides of the selling/buying fence.

Katie is the Northern Ireland Young Businessperson of the Year 2021 & 2022. She is a member of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Inclusive Entrepreneurship, Chair of Pure Mental NI, a member of Social Enterprise NI Young Persons Panel and is UK Director for Global Entrepreneurship Week UK 2022.

It is hoped that this second event will build on the real success of the first and help NI businesses to compete more effectively and grow their revenues locally and internationally.

Tickets available at Eventbrite.co.uk.