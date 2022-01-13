Secretary of State for Northern Ireland visits Collins Aerospace in Kilkeel

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Brandon Lewis MP visited Collins Aerospace in Kilkeel. Pictured with the SOSNI is managing director, Stuart McKee

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Brandon Lewis MP, visited Collins Aerospace in Kilkeel on Tuesday to engage, and gain a detailed understanding of the aerospace sector in Northern Ireland, how it has been affected by the pandemic and its plans for future growth.

The manufacture of innovative seating solutions for commercial aircraft and business jets has long been associated with the facility, and aircraft seats have been manufactured in Kilkeel for over five decades.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Brandon Lewis MP, said: “It was brilliant to visit Collins Aerospace’s facility in Kilkeel. Nestled at the foot of the Mourne Mountains in South Down is some of the most cutting-edge and innovative engineering, that provides seating solutions for global airlines.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Brandon Lewis MP with the SOSNI is managing director, Stuart McKee

“Meeting with staff and leadership, I was heartened to hear the company’s future plans for growth. This sector will be key to Northern Ireland’s economic recovery and the UK Government will do all it can to continue to level up the region, building our global reputation for aerospace excellence.”

Stuart McKee, managing director of Collins Aerospace in Kilkeel, added: “Collins Aerospace was delighted to host the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and have the opportunity to show and discuss some of our highly innovative products, as well as meet some of the team. We are very proud of our workforce, what we do and deliver in Kilkeel, and indeed the wider community in Kilkeel. Our standing in the community for over 50 years is testament to that and shows how important this company is to the local area and to the Northern Ireland economy.

“Although optimistic about the future I have no doubt, given the latest Covid-19 variant, we still have challenges ahead. We will continue to prepare for future growth but there is some way to go to achieve the same levels of manufacturing pre pandemic.”

Dr Leslie Orr, ADS(NI) added: “Northern Ireland is a leading aerospace region with great capabilities in aircraft interiors and seat manufacturing. I must thank the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland for visiting Collins Aerospace in Kilkeel to gain a better understanding of the sector and its challenges. The excellent contribution that this company makes and how important it is to both the UK and Northern Ireland economies cannot be understated.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.