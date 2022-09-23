Global industrial technology company, Sensata Technologies, is set to create a £16.5m state-of-the-art facility in Newtownabbey.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council have approved the application for the 61,500 sq. ft development at Global Point Business Park, which is expected to create around 150 jobs during the huge construction phase.

The new plans are set to further bolster the Borough’s position as a stronghold for advanced manufacturing.Sensata Technologies has more than 100 years of experience in designing and developing sensors, controllers and other solutions that create insights for its global customer base. Its new research and development centre at Global Point will act as a regional hub within Europe and will accommodate up to 550 employees.This new Technology Centre represents the latest in a portfolio of advanced manufacturing projects being lined up for Global Point, positioning it as an increasingly desirable location for global companies to set up shop in Northern Ireland.Praising the scheme, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross said it ‘represents the confidence investors have in the Borough’.

He continued: “Sensata’s decision to locate its new regional hub at Global Point represents the confidence investors have in the Borough.“The Council recently signed off on one of the biggest advanced manufacturing investments in Northern Ireland’s history - a new £150m facility by Ardagh Metal Packaging.“Plans are also underway for the creation of a £100m Advanced Manufacturing and Innovation Centre (AMIC), led by Queen’s University.“These strategic investments will act as an economic stimulus, attracting other companies to the area and cementing Global Point as a centre of advanced manufacturing excellence.”Highlighting future plans, chair of planning, Alderman Dr Fraser Agnew MBE, added: “The Council has a reputation as the number one planning authority in Northern Ireland and we provide a complete package of support for investors. It is for these reasons that we are well on track to hit our target of £1bn investment and to create 2,000 jobs by 2025.”