SERC’s Emma shortlisted for Chartered Manager of the Year

The Award, from the Chartered Management Institute, recognises and celebrates the outstanding achievements and contributions Chartered Managers bring to their workplace and their own personal development.

Emma has been shortlisted due in no small part to her tireless work during the pandemic to support those furloughed or facing redundancy. Emma and her team made a significant impact on the local economy: 813 people were upskilled across 46 different programmes of study, to the value of £1 million.

Five graduate programmes were delivered, 82 graduates participated on Future Leaders Programmes, Data Analytics, Digital Marketing, and a Graduate Get Social programme in collaboration with the Social Economy sector in Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma Finney

Emma said: “I am delighted to have been shortlisted for Chartered Manager of the Year, which recognises outstanding achievement and contribution. I

feel very honoured to have been nominated by my SERC colleagues. The award underlines the importance of continuous personal and professional development, something which I strive to keep up to date and this achievement is an endorsement of that. I set myself high standards and it’s amazing for this to be recognised.”

Emma is shortlisted along with three others from across the UK. Winners will be announced in November 2021.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.