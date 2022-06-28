Servisource announces continued expansion with 30 new jobs

Servisource is to create 30 new permanent jobs in Ireland and the UK across all business units and seniority levels.

In the past two years, the firm, which has an office in Belfast, has almost doubled its workforce from 80 to 140.

Part of the CPL Group, Servisource was also the winner of the Employment Recruitment Federation (ERF) Best in Practice Healthcare Award. The award is in recognition of the company’s support of the Irish health service especially during the pandemic, enabling continuity of care by providing experienced, reliable, front-line staff. These cost-effective solutions help clients manage budgets, reduce workloads, maintain staffing levels, and deliver premium patient care.

The Servisource team following their Employment Recruitment Federation (ERF) Best in Practice Healthcare Award win

Servisource was established 20 years ago and now boasts a team of over 140 people. It is widely recognised as Ireland’s leading national and international supplier of high-quality and innovative recruitment and healthcare staffing solutions. Servisource has a dedicated team of professionals who are experts at exceeding the expectations of their extensive client base.

Acquired by CPL in 2010, Servisource continues to extend its footprint in the healthcare sector and enhance its ability to deliver exceptional quality service to its valued clients.

Declan Murphy, CEO of Servisource, said: “This has been a remarkable journey of success over the past 20 years. We are now building a team to more than double the size of the business in the next five years. We invest in talent, continuous learning and development, providing an environment where people can thrive, and enjoy work while also building great careers.”