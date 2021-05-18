Seven Northern Ireland firms join Aldi’s Specialbuys event for two weeks

Aldi’s Specialbuys event

They winners were Tyrone’s Woodlab Distillery - Home of Symphonia Spirits and Irish Black Butter, Antrim’s Green Fingers Family Limited and Hilden Brewery as well as Armagh’s Karri Kitchen, Ballylisk Dairies and The Letterbox Larder Ltd.

This year, the Grow with Aldi message also focused on sustainability, and entrants were encouraged to demonstrate how their product/company is focusing on sustainability within their business. In the last four years, almost 800 Irish suppliers have entered the Grow with Aldi programme with the programme receiving the highest number of entrants ever in 2021.

Over 100 exciting Irish-made products from the 57 suppliers chosen will now go on sale nationwide as part of an Aldi Specialbuys event, kicking off on Sunday, June 6 for two weeks only.

John Curtin, Aldi Group Buying Director, said: “The first three years of the programme were successful and Aldi forged new links with fantastic Irish suppliers from around the country.

“During Covid-19, we were also in a position to help even more small Irish suppliers listing on our shelves as part of the Grow with Aldi programme, and we know that the quality of food and drink produced is outstanding!”

