The plaque, installed by the Ulster History Circle, was revealed yesterday at the Ladies’ Clubhouse of the Royal Portrush Golf Club — the site where May, as a teenager, achieved one of her most celebrated victories.

Despite overcast skies, spirits were high as dozens gathered to witness the tribute to the golfing pioneer – a trailblazer in women’s golf who helped pave the way for future stars like Rory McIlroy.

Among the attendees were several members of May’s family, including her great-niece Susan Hezlet, who fondly recalled meeting the sporting legend on numerous occasions.

Born in 1882 at Bovagh House in Aghadowey, May rose to prominence in the sport at an exceptionally young age.

At just 17, she became the youngest ever winner of the British Ladies Open Amateur Championship in 1899. She would go on to win the title twice more, in 1902 and 1907, establishing herself as one of the leading figures in women’s golf during the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Her dominance extended to the national stage, where she captured the Irish Ladies' Championship five times, the final one in 1908 on the very course where her legacy will now be permanently marked.

May was more than just a champion golfer, she was also an advocate for the sport. In 1904, she published ‘Ladies Golf’, a book that helped shape the future of women’s participation in the game. Her groundbreaking contributions continue to inspire, and the blue plaque will serve as a symbol of her lasting impact.

​The tribute comes ahead of the highly anticipated return of The Open Championship to Royal Portrush in July, offering a timely recognition of May’s legacy at a globally celebrated venue.

Shirley Robinson, president of the Ladies’ Branch at Royal Portrush, expressed her pride: “I am delighted that we are receiving a Blue Plaque to commemorate May Hezlet. May was a wonderful pioneer of ladies’ golf and brought worldwide recognition to Portrush.

“If she were looking down from above today, I am very sure she would be gratified to see that the Ladies’ Branch of Royal Portrush has continued to produce Curtis Cup, international players and champions.”

Chris Spurr, chairman of the Ulster History Circle, added: “Today May Hezlet would be acclaimed as a ‘teenage golfing sensation’ for becoming both the Irish Ladies’ and the British Ladies’ Amateur champion in 1899, aged 17 – the first of her many championship titles.

“She honed her golfing prowess in Portrush, and the Ulster History Circle is delighted to commemorate this pioneer golfer with a blue plaque at her home club.”

The Circle is grateful to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for their financial support towards the plaque, and to the officers of the Ladies’ Branch of Royal Portrush Golf Club for their kind assistance.

1 . May Hazlet Blue plaque honour for May Hezlet, one of the most influential figures in the early history of women’s golf. Pictured at the event is Diane Burgess, Hon. Secretary, Ladies branch-Royal Portrush Golf Club, Shirley Robinson, President Ladies' branch, Naoimh Quigg, Ladies' Captain and Kath Stewart-Moore, former President and Ladies' Captain with members and guests. Credit: Ulster History Circle Photo: u Photo Sales

2 . image (2).jpeg The Ulster History Circle is honouring the legacy of celebrated golfer May Hezlet with a blue plaque at Royal Portrush Golf Club today (Monday) Photo: u Photo Sales

3 . May Hezlet Blue plaque honour for May Hezlet, one of the most influential figures in the early history of women’s golf. Pictured at the event is Rupert Cramsie, great, great nephew of May Hezlet, Mayor-councillor Ciaran McQuillan, Causeway Coast and Glens (sponsor), Naoimh Quigg, Ladies' Captain and Andrew Frazer, Deputy Lieutenant for Co. Antrim. Credit: Ulster History Circle Photo: u Photo Sales