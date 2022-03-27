Shelbourne Motors announces partnership with one of the UK’s fastest growing van manufacturers

Shelbourne Motors has announced a partnership with MAXUS to bring the global brand’s commercial vehicle range to its multi-franchise Newry complex.

MAXUS is one of the UK’s fastest growing commercial vehicle brands and was recognised as the UK’s Electric Vehicle Manufacturer of the Year in 2021 at the prestigious GreenFleet Awards.

The partnership will see Shelbourne Motors offer dedicated sales, servicing, and aftersales services for new and used MAXUS commercial vehicles to customers across Northern Ireland.

Pictured launching the partnership is Paul Ward, director of Shelbourne Motors and Andrew Setterfield, MAXUS sales manager at Shelbourne Motors

Highly experienced commercial vehicle sales specialist, Andrew Setterfield, has been recruited by Shelbourne Motors as MAXUS sales manager to spearhead the brand’s sales strategy at the family-owned vehicle retailer.

Mark Barrett, general manager of Harris MAXUS, said: “With an excellent local reputation spanning almost five decades, we are thrilled to partner with the family-owned Shelbourne Motors to add to our expanding MAXUS dealer network in Northern Ireland.

“Shelbourne Motors already has long-term partnerships with an impressive list of global vehicle manufacturers, and we look forward to forging our own successful partnership in the years ahead based on our shared commitment to go that extra mile for our customers.”

Shelbourne Motors employs over 170 staff across its multi award-winning dealerships in Portadown and Newry. The MAXUS partnership adds to existing Toyota, Renault, Nissan, Kia and Dacia franchises, as well as a Used Car Supermarket, Vehicle Rental Division and Valet Centre.

Paul Ward, director of Shelbourne Motors, added: “We’re delighted to partner with MAXUS (UK) to bring the global car manufacturer’s commercial vehicles to our state-of-art Newry site for drivers and van operators across Northern Ireland.

“Maxus is leading the charge for greener commercial motoring across the UK by introducing a range of highly reliable, efficient, versatile and value for money all-electric commercial vehicles and this has successfully positioned them as a leader in the sector.

“This partnership further strengthens our position as one of Northern Ireland’s leading vehicle retailers and it expands our electric van portfolio to include the MAXUS eDELIVER 3 and e DELIVER 9 models. These models are already proving to be extremely popular with local businesses and tradespeople already placing orders as they futureproof their fleet of vehicles aimed at reducing their carbon footprint.”

